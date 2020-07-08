11616 Rothe Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ACT NOW!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 15 MONTH LEASE!!! Wonderful Completely Remodeled All-Electric Ranch Style Home with Large Fenced Yard on a Corner Lot featuring All New Kitchen and Bathrooms, New Flooring Throughout including Premium Vinyl Wood Planking in the Entryway, Kitchen, Dining Area, Laundry Room, Living Room and Hallway, Plush New Carpet in the Bedrooms, and Fresh Paint in Lovely Warm Neutral Tones to Compliment Any Decorating Style. Beautiful Open Concept Dining to Living Room features a Vaulted Ceiling for an Airy, Light-Filled Space. The Eat-In Kitchen facing the Front of the Home with a Gorgeous Window and Pantry boasts Upper-End Stainless Steel Appliances: Brand New Smooth Top Electric Stove, Microwave Hood, Dishwasher, and French Door Refrigerator! Great Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The Additional Two Bedrooms share another Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Separate Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up and Cabinets for Storage. Attached 2 Car Garage which has been Finished with New Drywall, Garage Floor Epoxy, has Cabinets for Storage and houses the Utilities. Sliding Glass Doors lead from your Living Room to the Patio and Fully Fenced Backyard with Shed, where you can Enjoy Barbecues and Relax with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Great Mature Tree in your Front Yard provides Nice Shade. Quiet Neighborhood with Easy Access to Interstates, Just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All that the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



Warren Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.