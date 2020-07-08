All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:54 PM

11616 Rothe Way

11616 Rothe Way · No Longer Available
Location

11616 Rothe Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ACT NOW!!! ONE TIME $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS!!!! MOVE IN BY DECEMBER 15th WITH REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND RECEIVE A $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 15 MONTH LEASE!!! Wonderful Completely Remodeled All-Electric Ranch Style Home with Large Fenced Yard on a Corner Lot featuring All New Kitchen and Bathrooms, New Flooring Throughout including Premium Vinyl Wood Planking in the Entryway, Kitchen, Dining Area, Laundry Room, Living Room and Hallway, Plush New Carpet in the Bedrooms, and Fresh Paint in Lovely Warm Neutral Tones to Compliment Any Decorating Style. Beautiful Open Concept Dining to Living Room features a Vaulted Ceiling for an Airy, Light-Filled Space. The Eat-In Kitchen facing the Front of the Home with a Gorgeous Window and Pantry boasts Upper-End Stainless Steel Appliances: Brand New Smooth Top Electric Stove, Microwave Hood, Dishwasher, and French Door Refrigerator! Great Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The Additional Two Bedrooms share another Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Separate Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up and Cabinets for Storage. Attached 2 Car Garage which has been Finished with New Drywall, Garage Floor Epoxy, has Cabinets for Storage and houses the Utilities. Sliding Glass Doors lead from your Living Room to the Patio and Fully Fenced Backyard with Shed, where you can Enjoy Barbecues and Relax with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Great Mature Tree in your Front Yard provides Nice Shade. Quiet Neighborhood with Easy Access to Interstates, Just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All that the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

Warren Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 Rothe Way have any available units?
11616 Rothe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11616 Rothe Way have?
Some of 11616 Rothe Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 Rothe Way currently offering any rent specials?
11616 Rothe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 Rothe Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11616 Rothe Way is pet friendly.
Does 11616 Rothe Way offer parking?
Yes, 11616 Rothe Way offers parking.
Does 11616 Rothe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11616 Rothe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 Rothe Way have a pool?
No, 11616 Rothe Way does not have a pool.
Does 11616 Rothe Way have accessible units?
No, 11616 Rothe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 Rothe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11616 Rothe Way has units with dishwashers.

