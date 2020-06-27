11553 Brook Crossing Lane

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This spacious home is in Warren Township off 21st & Cumberland minutes to I-70, Maple Stream Golf Course, Mount Comfort and more! This home features a covered front porch, 2-story entry, formal dining room, open concept living room with a wood burning fireplace, huge eat-in kitchen with center island and a pantry, 2-car attached garage and laundry hook-ups. The Master Bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. All bedrooms have large closets. Large fenced backyard. Pets Negotiable!

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.