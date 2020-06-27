All apartments in Indianapolis
11553 Brook Crossing Lane

11553 Brook Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11553 Brook Crossing Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This spacious home is in Warren Township off 21st & Cumberland minutes to I-70, Maple Stream Golf Course, Mount Comfort and more! This home features a covered front porch, 2-story entry, formal dining room, open concept living room with a wood burning fireplace, huge eat-in kitchen with center island and a pantry, 2-car attached garage and laundry hook-ups. The Master Bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. All bedrooms have large closets. Large fenced backyard. Pets Negotiable!
Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11553 Brook Crossing Lane have any available units?
11553 Brook Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11553 Brook Crossing Lane have?
Some of 11553 Brook Crossing Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11553 Brook Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11553 Brook Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11553 Brook Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11553 Brook Crossing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11553 Brook Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11553 Brook Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 11553 Brook Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11553 Brook Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11553 Brook Crossing Lane have a pool?
No, 11553 Brook Crossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11553 Brook Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 11553 Brook Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11553 Brook Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11553 Brook Crossing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
