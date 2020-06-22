All apartments in Indianapolis
11444 Shady Hollow Lane

11444 Shady Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11444 Shady Hollow Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Are you looking for a home with a 2 car garage and a nice size front and back yard? This is it! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is minutes from Warren Township Schools along with plenty of shopping and attractions. Close to both Interstates 465 and 70. As we are quickly leasing, this home won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get you moved in right away!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

