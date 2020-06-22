11444 Shady Hollow Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Are you looking for a home with a 2 car garage and a nice size front and back yard? This is it! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is minutes from Warren Township Schools along with plenty of shopping and attractions. Close to both Interstates 465 and 70. As we are quickly leasing, this home won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get you moved in right away!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.