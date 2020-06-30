All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:18 PM

1142 Sharon Avenue

Location

1142 Sharon Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your new home awaits your visit. Ideally between Downtown Indianapolis and Speedway. Smell the goodness of Longs Donuts blocks from the home. New carpeting throughout the home, large backyard, appliances and new paint throughout the home.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834582

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1192051?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Sharon Avenue have any available units?
1142 Sharon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1142 Sharon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Sharon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Sharon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 Sharon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1142 Sharon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1142 Sharon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1142 Sharon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 Sharon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Sharon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1142 Sharon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1142 Sharon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1142 Sharon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Sharon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 Sharon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 Sharon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 Sharon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

