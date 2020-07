Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers 2,878 sq ft of comfortable living space! Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops and tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom features an en suite full master bath and massive closet. Upstairs also has two additional great sized rooms and a loft. The home also features a terrific fully fenced in backyard and a two car garage.