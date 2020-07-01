All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1136 North Lasalle Street

1136 North Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1136 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming home- 3-bedroom, 1 bath features 10' ceilings and an open concept design with great natural light.This property is half of a duplex but is still very spacious with beautiful wood cabinets in the kitchen! Featuring large rooms, covered front porch and beautiful new flooring.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791395?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 North Lasalle Street have any available units?
1136 North Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1136 North Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1136 North Lasalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 North Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 North Lasalle Street is pet friendly.
Does 1136 North Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 1136 North Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1136 North Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 North Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 North Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 1136 North Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1136 North Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 1136 North Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 North Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1136 North Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 North Lasalle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 North Lasalle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

