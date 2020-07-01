1136 North Lasalle Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming home- 3-bedroom, 1 bath features 10' ceilings and an open concept design with great natural light.This property is half of a duplex but is still very spacious with beautiful wood cabinets in the kitchen! Featuring large rooms, covered front porch and beautiful new flooring.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791395?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.