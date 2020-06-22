All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11336 Carly Way

11336 Carly Way · No Longer Available
Location

11336 Carly Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home features tall ceilings and has a semi open floor concept. Naturally well lit.
Kitchen features stainless steel gas appliances, newer vinyl flooring, and beautiful light fixtures. Laundry area is always a plus! Master has a full bath and closet. Very low maintenance fenced in yard. Stop in and see this home today!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11336 Carly Way have any available units?
11336 Carly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11336 Carly Way currently offering any rent specials?
11336 Carly Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11336 Carly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11336 Carly Way is pet friendly.
Does 11336 Carly Way offer parking?
No, 11336 Carly Way does not offer parking.
Does 11336 Carly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11336 Carly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11336 Carly Way have a pool?
No, 11336 Carly Way does not have a pool.
Does 11336 Carly Way have accessible units?
No, 11336 Carly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11336 Carly Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11336 Carly Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11336 Carly Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11336 Carly Way does not have units with air conditioning.
