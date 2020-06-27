11307 Narrowleaf Drive

Amenities

This majestic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story home in Lawrence Lakes features a large great room with lots of natural light streaming through the two huge windows as well as stunning recessed lightening and vaulted ceilings. The great room opens to the dining room which has sliding glass doors to your back yard. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space, and all appliances included! Laundry closet in the kitchen, as well as access to the garage which has storage cupboards. Guest bathroom on the main level as well. Up the staircase, the second level showcases a loft which overlooks the great room, a master suite with an updated full tub/shower combo bathroom and separate walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms are good sized, have walk in closets, and share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Attached 2 car garage with remotes. Lovely quiet neighborhood with mature trees and sidewalks for strolls in this beautiful area of Lawrence. Enjoy good times with family and friends throughout all the seasons in this fantastic home.



Located in Lawrence Township on the Far Eastside,, this home provides easy access to grocery stores, schools, the Interstate and is than 25 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer! A few short blocks away there is a playground as well!



Please note: Kitchen Countertop is being repaired.



All Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

