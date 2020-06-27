All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:16 PM

11307 Narrowleaf Drive

11307 Narrowleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11307 Narrowleaf Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This majestic 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story home in Lawrence Lakes features a large great room with lots of natural light streaming through the two huge windows as well as stunning recessed lightening and vaulted ceilings. The great room opens to the dining room which has sliding glass doors to your back yard. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space, and all appliances included! Laundry closet in the kitchen, as well as access to the garage which has storage cupboards. Guest bathroom on the main level as well. Up the staircase, the second level showcases a loft which overlooks the great room, a master suite with an updated full tub/shower combo bathroom and separate walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms are good sized, have walk in closets, and share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Attached 2 car garage with remotes. Lovely quiet neighborhood with mature trees and sidewalks for strolls in this beautiful area of Lawrence. Enjoy good times with family and friends throughout all the seasons in this fantastic home.

Located in Lawrence Township on the Far Eastside,, this home provides easy access to grocery stores, schools, the Interstate and is than 25 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer! A few short blocks away there is a playground as well!

Please note: Kitchen Countertop is being repaired.

All Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11307 Narrowleaf Drive have any available units?
11307 Narrowleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11307 Narrowleaf Drive have?
Some of 11307 Narrowleaf Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11307 Narrowleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11307 Narrowleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11307 Narrowleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11307 Narrowleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11307 Narrowleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11307 Narrowleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 11307 Narrowleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11307 Narrowleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11307 Narrowleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 11307 Narrowleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11307 Narrowleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 11307 Narrowleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11307 Narrowleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11307 Narrowleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
