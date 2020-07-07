All apartments in Indianapolis
11213 Sedlak Lane

11213 Sedlak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11213 Sedlak Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Stop in today and see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home. The kitchen features a lovely tan and grey back splash, complete with newer cabinets, fixtures, and counter tops. Eat in kitchen, with access to a screened in back porch complete with 3 ceiling fans, perfect for summer family gatherings! Nicely sized bedrooms, with plenty of storage, and a 1 car attached garage. Pet Friendly. 1144 sq ft.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 Sedlak Lane have any available units?
11213 Sedlak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11213 Sedlak Lane have?
Some of 11213 Sedlak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11213 Sedlak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11213 Sedlak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 Sedlak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11213 Sedlak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11213 Sedlak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11213 Sedlak Lane offers parking.
Does 11213 Sedlak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 Sedlak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 Sedlak Lane have a pool?
No, 11213 Sedlak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11213 Sedlak Lane have accessible units?
No, 11213 Sedlak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 Sedlak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11213 Sedlak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
