11213 Sedlak Lane

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Stop in today and see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home. The kitchen features a lovely tan and grey back splash, complete with newer cabinets, fixtures, and counter tops. Eat in kitchen, with access to a screened in back porch complete with 3 ceiling fans, perfect for summer family gatherings! Nicely sized bedrooms, with plenty of storage, and a 1 car attached garage. Pet Friendly. 1144 sq ft.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.