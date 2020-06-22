All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 11205 Fall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
11205 Fall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11205 Fall Drive

11205 Fall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11205 Fall Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,500 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard and an amazing water view, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Fall Drive have any available units?
11205 Fall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Fall Drive have?
Some of 11205 Fall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Fall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Fall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Fall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11205 Fall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11205 Fall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11205 Fall Drive does offer parking.
Does 11205 Fall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Fall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Fall Drive have a pool?
No, 11205 Fall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11205 Fall Drive have accessible units?
No, 11205 Fall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Fall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11205 Fall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College