Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This large three bedroom one bath triplex is amazing. With a Wide Open Floor Plan, you will love how the home flows from the moment you walk into the front door.The home has been recently painted inside and you will love all the updated and modern feel the home has. Don't miss out on this great home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. This unit is responsible for mowing the property's lawn.