10735 Sterling Apple Drive

Nice property in Lawrence Township off 42nd & German Church, minutes to Andrew Brown Academy, Winding Ridge Golf Course, Pendleton Pike Corridor and more! Home features a large 2-story living room, dining room and a 2-car attached garage. Large backyard. All electric. Pets Negoitable. No large dogs. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



