All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10735 Sterling Apple Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10735 Sterling Apple Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:08 PM

10735 Sterling Apple Drive

10735 Sterling Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10735 Sterling Apple Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Nice property in Lawrence Township off 42nd & German Church, minutes to Andrew Brown Academy, Winding Ridge Golf Course, Pendleton Pike Corridor and more! Home features a large 2-story living room, dining room and a 2-car attached garage. Large backyard. All electric. Pets Negoitable. No large dogs. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 Sterling Apple Drive have any available units?
10735 Sterling Apple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10735 Sterling Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10735 Sterling Apple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 Sterling Apple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10735 Sterling Apple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10735 Sterling Apple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10735 Sterling Apple Drive offers parking.
Does 10735 Sterling Apple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10735 Sterling Apple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 Sterling Apple Drive have a pool?
No, 10735 Sterling Apple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10735 Sterling Apple Drive have accessible units?
No, 10735 Sterling Apple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 Sterling Apple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10735 Sterling Apple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10735 Sterling Apple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10735 Sterling Apple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College