Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10445 Apple Creek Drive

10445 Apple Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

10445 Apple Creek Way, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home is located at 10445 Apple Creek Way, Indianapolis, IN. 10445 Apple Creek Way has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is approximately 1,746 square feet.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10445 Apple Creek Drive have any available units?
10445 Apple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10445 Apple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10445 Apple Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10445 Apple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10445 Apple Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10445 Apple Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 10445 Apple Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10445 Apple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10445 Apple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10445 Apple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 10445 Apple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10445 Apple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 10445 Apple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10445 Apple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10445 Apple Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10445 Apple Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10445 Apple Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
