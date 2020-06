Amenities

This is a must see 1,600 sq. ft. 3 bedroom duplex in Fountain Square. Hardwood floors throughout living room and dining area. Plenty of cabinet and counter space in kitchen. New flooring upstairs and fresh paint throughout. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central Air. Fenced yard and plenty of room for storage. Walk to Fountain Square or bike downtown. Minutes from 65 and local amenities. Wont last. Immediate Occupancy.