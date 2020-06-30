All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10322 Chris Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10322 Chris Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:45 PM

10322 Chris Drive

10322 Chris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10322 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com

Available now! Beautifully updated ranch style home featuring 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1272 square feet of open comfortable living space. Home features eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances spacious living room, and a large fenced in back yard. Don't let this one slip away!!! Apply today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 Chris Drive have any available units?
10322 Chris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10322 Chris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10322 Chris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 Chris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 Chris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10322 Chris Drive offer parking?
No, 10322 Chris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10322 Chris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10322 Chris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 Chris Drive have a pool?
No, 10322 Chris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10322 Chris Drive have accessible units?
No, 10322 Chris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 Chris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10322 Chris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10322 Chris Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10322 Chris Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College