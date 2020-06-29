All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

10219 Sutters Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! Nice 3BR 1.5 BA all brick ranch located on a cul-de-sac in Warren Township. Plenty of room to entertain in the open concept Family Room and eat-in kitchen. Family Room features a floor to ceiling all-brick gas fireplace. Cozy Living Room to relax & unwind. Bright rooms where the sunlight pours in through all the newer vinyl windows throughout. Enjoy the spectacular views from the full fenced backyard & mature trees of the beautiful pond. Just minutes away from shopping, schools & restaurants. *WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10219 Sutters Court have any available units?
10219 Sutters Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10219 Sutters Court currently offering any rent specials?
10219 Sutters Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10219 Sutters Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10219 Sutters Court is pet friendly.
Does 10219 Sutters Court offer parking?
No, 10219 Sutters Court does not offer parking.
Does 10219 Sutters Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10219 Sutters Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10219 Sutters Court have a pool?
No, 10219 Sutters Court does not have a pool.
Does 10219 Sutters Court have accessible units?
No, 10219 Sutters Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10219 Sutters Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10219 Sutters Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10219 Sutters Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10219 Sutters Court does not have units with air conditioning.
