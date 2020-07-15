All apartments in Hendricks County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:36 PM

1396 Brigade Circle

1396 Brigade Circle · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2061387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1396 Brigade Circle, Hendricks County, IN 46234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,365

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1386 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups and is freshly painted. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-36. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 Brigade Circle have any available units?
1396 Brigade Circle has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1396 Brigade Circle have?
Some of 1396 Brigade Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 Brigade Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1396 Brigade Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 Brigade Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1396 Brigade Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1396 Brigade Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1396 Brigade Circle offers parking.
Does 1396 Brigade Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1396 Brigade Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 Brigade Circle have a pool?
No, 1396 Brigade Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1396 Brigade Circle have accessible units?
No, 1396 Brigade Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 Brigade Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1396 Brigade Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1396 Brigade Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1396 Brigade Circle has units with air conditioning.
