Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage car wash area clubhouse conference room dog grooming area game room media room smoke-free community wine room

Located within walking distance to major retail shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment, and only a short drive to downtown Indianapolis and the airport, The Ascent is perfect for young professionals, active adults, and families who want to live near it all. This brand-new development features amenities, including private secured entries, detached and direct-access garages, and a saltwater pool with an expansive sundeck. We're raising standards and exceeding expectations for life in Plainfield. Stop by and check out our brand-new community!