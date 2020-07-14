Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access

Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?