Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

Redwood Plainfield

2057 Downshire Hill Ct · (833) 204-7109
Rent Special
Get up to $1500 off at move-in!*
Location

2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN 46168

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Driftwood-1

$1,255

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,460

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Birchwood-1

$1,571

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Plainfield.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $17/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
Parking Details: Attached Private Garage. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Plainfield have any available units?
Redwood Plainfield offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,255. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Plainfield have?
Some of Redwood Plainfield's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Plainfield currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Plainfield is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Plainfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Plainfield is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Plainfield offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Plainfield offers parking.
Does Redwood Plainfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Plainfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Plainfield have a pool?
No, Redwood Plainfield does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Plainfield have accessible units?
No, Redwood Plainfield does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Plainfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Plainfield has units with dishwashers.
