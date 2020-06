Amenities

Now Leasing Suite 205 at Vista Run Center, located 1 mile from I-65 at the Growing Gateway to Greenwood! This retail suite features a 39X25 retail space, 2 private offices, storage room, and separate 20X20 room for storage or additional retail space! Ample parking, over 225 shared spaces. Pylon sign space available, over 47,000 cars daily! Come join this huge center with Sub-Way, Cabaret Theater, Energeo Staffing, Aggressive Rates! SEE TODAY!