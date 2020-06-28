All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
2940 Hearthside Drive
2940 Hearthside Drive

2940 Hearthside Drive · No Longer Available
Greenwood
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

2940 Hearthside Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Open floor plan with living and family room split by a half wall. Gorgeous gas log fireplace in family room that's open to the spacious eat-in kitchen with large pantry. Master suite with a private bath with garden tub and walk-in closet. 3 nice sized bedrooms all up. Wonderful large loft upstairs for entertaining and extra space. Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Hearthside Drive have any available units?
2940 Hearthside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Hearthside Drive have?
Some of 2940 Hearthside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Hearthside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Hearthside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Hearthside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Hearthside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Hearthside Drive offer parking?
No, 2940 Hearthside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Hearthside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Hearthside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Hearthside Drive have a pool?
No, 2940 Hearthside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Hearthside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2940 Hearthside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Hearthside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Hearthside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
