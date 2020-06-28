2940 Hearthside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Open floor plan with living and family room split by a half wall. Gorgeous gas log fireplace in family room that's open to the spacious eat-in kitchen with large pantry. Master suite with a private bath with garden tub and walk-in closet. 3 nice sized bedrooms all up. Wonderful large loft upstairs for entertaining and extra space. Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.