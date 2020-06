Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful two-bedroom, two full bath condo nestled in the trees. Condo is on upper level of building. Pull in to your generously spaced one-car garage, head up to a beautiful open concept condo with a private balcony and extra storage closet on balcony. You'll fee like you're sitting in a tree fort from the balcony. Truly relaxing after a long day. Enjoy the clubhouse and pool. All appliances included