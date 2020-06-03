1499 Millridge Drive

Amenities

This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Greenwood features a family room with a fireplace; eat-in kitchen; vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and tub/shower in the master bedroom suite; and the large, fully fenced backyard has a deck and view of the neighborhood pond - a great place to relax, play or entertain! Updates include new carpet, new laminate flooring, and fresh paint. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). Washer/dryer included. No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



