1499 Millridge Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

1499 Millridge Drive

1499 Millridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1499 Millridge Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Greenwood features a family room with a fireplace; eat-in kitchen; vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and tub/shower in the master bedroom suite; and the large, fully fenced backyard has a deck and view of the neighborhood pond - a great place to relax, play or entertain! Updates include new carpet, new laminate flooring, and fresh paint. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). Washer/dryer included. No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

