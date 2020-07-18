This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage in the Greenwood School District. Kitchen appliances, nice sized yard with large deck and shed in the back. Come see this one! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 146 Nancy Lane have any available units?
146 Nancy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 146 Nancy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
146 Nancy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Nancy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Nancy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 146 Nancy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 146 Nancy Lane offers parking.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have a pool?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have accessible units?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.