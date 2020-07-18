All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 146 Nancy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
146 Nancy Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

146 Nancy Lane

146 Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

146 Nancy Lane, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car attached garage in the Greenwood School District. Kitchen appliances, nice sized yard with large deck and shed in the back. Come see this one!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Nancy Lane have any available units?
146 Nancy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 146 Nancy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
146 Nancy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Nancy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Nancy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 146 Nancy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 146 Nancy Lane offers parking.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have a pool?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have accessible units?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Nancy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Nancy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Clearview Apartments
715 Clearview D
Greenwood, IN 46143
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University