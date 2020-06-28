All apartments in Greenwood
1297 Vista Way
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

1297 Vista Way

1297 Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

1297 Vista Way, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Super spacious 5 bedroom, three full bath home with loft and basement in the desirable South Lake Community of Clark Pleasant Township. Granite countertops, gas stove, double ovens, huge island, breakfast bar and large dining area. There is a first floor bedroom suite with full bath. There's also a private den/office on the first floor with French doors for privacy. Master bedroom suite and bath with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closets. Laundry room is on the second floor. Full unfinished basement. Oversized 2-car garage for extra storage. Enjoy the community pool.
Stone's throw to I65

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 Vista Way have any available units?
1297 Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1297 Vista Way have?
Some of 1297 Vista Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
1297 Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 1297 Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1297 Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 1297 Vista Way offers parking.
Does 1297 Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1297 Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 1297 Vista Way has a pool.
Does 1297 Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 1297 Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1297 Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
