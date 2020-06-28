1297 Vista Way

Amenities

Super spacious 5 bedroom, three full bath home with loft and basement in the desirable South Lake Community of Clark Pleasant Township. Granite countertops, gas stove, double ovens, huge island, breakfast bar and large dining area. There is a first floor bedroom suite with full bath. There's also a private den/office on the first floor with French doors for privacy. Master bedroom suite and bath with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closets. Laundry room is on the second floor. Full unfinished basement. Oversized 2-car garage for extra storage. Enjoy the community pool.

Stone's throw to I65