1311 Fairview Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:06 PM

1311 Fairview Drive

1311 Fairview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Fairview Drive, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful ranch style 4 bedroom, 2 bath has a huge back yard waiting for your summer enjoyment. It offers a large bonus room, a spacious family room, a separate dining room, and laundry room on the same floor! This kitchen has newer appliances as well!! This home is for rent in Hancock County. Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Fairview Drive have any available units?
1311 Fairview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 1311 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Fairview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Fairview Drive offer parking?
No, 1311 Fairview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Fairview Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Fairview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Fairview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Fairview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Fairview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

