2725 Reed St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2725 Reed St.

2725 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Reed Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Oxford

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
- Nice 3 bedroom 2 story on a basement! Some new laminate and carpet, dining room, new interior paint. Nice woodwork and large bathroom! washer/dryer hookups.

(RLNE4960674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Reed St. have any available units?
2725 Reed St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Wayne, IN.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 2725 Reed St. currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Reed St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Reed St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Reed St. is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Reed St. offer parking?
No, 2725 Reed St. does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Reed St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Reed St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Reed St. have a pool?
No, 2725 Reed St. does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Reed St. have accessible units?
No, 2725 Reed St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Reed St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Reed St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Reed St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Reed St. does not have units with air conditioning.
