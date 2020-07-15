/
/
/
Indiana Tech
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:01 AM
30 Apartments For Rent Near Indiana Tech
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$650
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Chapel Oaks
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1035 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Frances Slocum
2130 Vance Avenue
2130 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
2073 sqft
OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Park
2920 Barnhart Avenue
2920 Barnhart Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1120 sqft
Available August 1 (currently occupied). Conveniently located! All neutral paint, carpet and flooring.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Central
441 Brackenridge
441 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2068 sqft
5 Bedroom Home in the very core of Downtown (West Central, Downtown) - Full details including details, pictures, video, Email and Phone contact information can be found at www.LiveInWestCentral.com. 5 Bedroom home in the very heart of Fort Wayne.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Spy Run
612 Prospect Ave
612 Prospect Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$885
2100 sqft
- Large 4/5 bedroom with 2 full baths on basement on the north side! Handicap accessible. newer windows, huge family room with laminate flooring, double deck on back. Central air and off street parking! (RLNE3775888)
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Nebraska
1215 Sinclair Street
1215 Sinclair Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1380 sqft
1215 Sinclair Street - Beautiful Three Bedroom Home! UPCOMING! *CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME* - This three bedroom house off of Sinclair Street is a home that you don't want to miss out on! This home features three bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northside
3117 Oswego Avenue
3117 Oswego Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$830
1336 sqft
Charming cape cod. Appliances included. Clean and well cared for. 2/3 bedroom, 1 full bath. Gas forced heat with central air. Master bedroom is on main floor. 1 car detached garage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvester Community
2309 Birchwood
2309 Birchwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
925 sqft
2309 Birchwood- Nice Three Bedroom Ranch - AVAILABLE NOW!! - This 3 bedroom ranch with garage is located on a double corner lot, has off street parking and is on a low traffic street! This home features new tile floors, a freshly painted interior,
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Pontiac Place
3206 Central Dr
3206 Central Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$675
- Wow! You will love the floors in this 3 bedroom home on a basement! Open concept on the main floor with kitchen/dining rooms. Fenced in back yard with a detached garage! (RLNE5677090)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton
917 High St
917 High Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1550 sqft
3 BR Townhouse Near Downtown - Two-story, townhouse Located near downtown Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water utilities. Pet friendly; restrictions apply No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4153645)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central
1129 Lewis
1129 E Lewis St, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$705
- Its a 4 bedroom on lewis! split floor plan, 3 bedrooms up and large master down. eat in kitchen, some new windows, new laminate flooring with washer/dryer hookups on main floor! basement is off side of home. (RLNE5725851)
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Poplar
2152 Fox Avenue
2152 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
This home offers a large living room with picture window, a formal dining room, and large kitchen with lots of counter space. There is a 1/2 bath on the main floor.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West Central
818 Rockhill Street Street
818 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 818 Rockhill Street Street in Fort Wayne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North Anthony
1715 Columbia Avenue
1715 Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Freshly painted interior. New kitchen with new range, dishwasher and microwave. Remodeled bathroom. New vinyl wood look flooring throughout. All new window blinds. Carport in rear of home. New central air unit. Covered front porch.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Northside
1318 Vance Avenue
1318 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
960 sqft
OCCUPIED- PHOTOS ARE BEFORE CURRENT RESIDENT MOVE IN! NOT AVAIL TIL EARLY/MID JULY. Well maintained -exceptional rental. You will be proud to call this 3BR /1 BA ranch your "home".
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Pettit-Rudisill
4130 Avondale Dr.
4130 Avondale Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$555
892 sqft
- Great 2 bedroom on good basement. Beautiful hardwood floors!.. central air, fenced yard, 2 car detached garage, new windows and new roof! Deposit TBD with complete and approved application. (RLNE4597545)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side Community
2433 Wayne Trace
2433 Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$599
- Feels like living out of the city! Really nice 2 bedroom ranch on basement. Has an extra room that could be mud room/playroom/3rd bedroom. new windows, master bedroom has half bath. Large lot with off street parking.. (RLNE3524138)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Wayne
940 Cottage Ave
940 Cottage Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$625
942 sqft
- 2 Story | 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 942 Sqft | Basement | Appliances Included: Stove (Refrigerator not provided) Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small pets(Pet Restrictions Apply) Please call
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pettit-Rudisill
4305 Spatz Ave.
4305 Spatz Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$655
- Cute 3 bedroom cape cod! Bonus room could be 4th bedroom or office! newer windows, hardwood or laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bath! (RLNE5848612)
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
511 W Wayne Street
511 West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
890 sqft
Located on the second floor of a beautiful historical property in the heart of Downtown. This apartment boasts high ceilings in the master bedroom with french doors. Spacious eat in kitchen with washer and dryer located inside the apartment.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hanna Creighton
2421 Winter St
2421 Winter Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
Section 8 OK! - 2 Story | 3 Bedroom | 1.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
419 Spring st
419 Spring Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$655
- Looks like new! This 3 bedroom 2 story is a nice one! New flooring, newer windows, basement..close to the wells corridor!! (RLNE5932327)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Creighton Home
2431 Fox Ave
2431 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1522 sqft
** SPECIAL ** $100 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT - 2 Story| 3 Bedroom | 1.