Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Bluffton, IN📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
316 South Baldwin Street
316 South Baldwin Street, Bluffton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom - Brand new home! Everything has been rebuilt and redesigned. New kitchen, bathroom, flooring, drywall, lights, appliances, etc. Call today for more info! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5934679)
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1015 S Jersey St
1015 Jersey Street, Bluffton, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
1015 S Jersey St Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom ranch home - 3 bedroom/1 bathroom ranch home in Bluffton. Off street parking, central air. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778714)
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
328 S Jersey St
328 Jersey Street, Bluffton, IN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1168 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Big Lot - This 3 bed/1 bath home on Jersey St offers a huge corner lot, private backyard, and attached garage. Set up a showing today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778205)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Jersey
718 Jersey Street, Bluffton, IN
4 Bedrooms
$900
1749 sqft
FOR SALE NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN NOT FOR RENT - BIG HOUSE 4BR 1800 sq. ft. For sale with no credit check loan. $59K and payments of about $450 a month. We will make you a direct loan with simple interest, no balloon payment, no prepayment penalty.
Results within 10 miles of Bluffton
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
215 Davis Road
215 Davis Road, Ossian, IN
Studio
$3,400
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
*** Assisted Living Community Offers 7 Private Studio Apartments for Lease * All the Comforts of Home in a Private Studio Apartment * Each Studio Apartment Includes: Handicap Accessible, Kitchenette with Full Size Refrigerator, Private Bath with
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bluffton area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bluffton from include Fort Wayne, Muncie, Anderson, Marion, and Huntington.