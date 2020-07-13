Apartment List
/
fort wayne
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$865
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
14 Units Available
Brookside-Parkerdale
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$757
970 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
160 Units Available
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
993 sqft
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$630
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
12215 Glen Lake Drive
12215 Glen Lake Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4139 sqft
Partially furnished home with finished walkout basement and full bar on waterfront lot with two car attached grage .

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2220 Dunkelberg Rd - HOME # 110
2220 Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
1076 sqft
Ser# 5566 Model #32B A/C-W1G5834166 From Museums of Art and History, to magnificent Zoos, Science Centers, and Botanical Conservatories; our historical community sits among some of Fort Wayne's most incredible sites. Visit us today!
Results within 1 mile of Fort Wayne

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1903 Worthington Dr
1903 Worthington Drive, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3780 sqft
~Immaculate 4bedroom 4.5 Bath~ Won't Last Long** - High tech home. Northwest Allen county school district, highly sought after . Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms lots of storage space.

July 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Wayne rents held steady over the past month

Fort Wayne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fort Wayne stand at $613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $779 for a two-bedroom. Fort Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Wayne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Fort Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fort Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $779 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fort Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Fort Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

