Last updated July 11 2020

42 Luxury Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
16 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$630
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
160 Units Available
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
993 sqft
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Springwood/Orchard Woods
1024 Cherry Blossom Lane
1024 Cherryblossom Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1275 sqft
Charming ranch with many updates and street appeal. Three bedrooms, family room, living room, fenced yard, two car garage, gas forced air and central air.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
320 W Oakdale Drive
320 West Oakdale Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
320 W Oakdale Drive - Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This property offers a wonderful kitchen, beautiful flooring through out the house.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5726 Fox Mill Run
5726 Fox Mill Run, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
5726 Fox Mill Run Available 09/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management - This is a very large 4 bedroom house located off Wheelock Road. Through the front door is the foyer and immediately to the left is the den.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7905 Shady Lake Ct
7905 Shady Lake Court, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4800 sqft
Perfect short to mid-term rental! Located in the HEART of Downtown Indy, where EVERYTHING is nearby. Off-street parking is available in well-lit lot. Unit is 20 minutes to Castleton & 25 minutes to Fishers.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9628 Knoll Creek Cove
9628 Knoll Creek Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
9628 Knoll Creek Cove Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in Southwest Neighborhood - 3 bedroom ranch in The Shores of Rock Creek features cathedral ceiling in great room and eat-in kitchen, corner natural wood-burning brick fireplace in great

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
7035 Saxton Run
7035 Saxton Run, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1868 sqft
7035 Saxton Run Available 08/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a beautiful, very large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located Northeast off Rothman and Maplecrest Roads.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northcrest
5225 Riviera Dr.
5225 Riviera Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
- You will find this gem in a north subdivision! 3 bedroom ranch, fireplace, central air, new interior paint, new concrete driveway, fenced yard with 1 car garage! (RLNE4903207)

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley
10904 Sandpiper Cove
10904 Sandpiper Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1532 sqft
Custom executive villa in the Isles of Pine Valley. Open concept with split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 76

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West Central
441 Brackenridge
441 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2068 sqft
5 Bedroom Home in the very core of Downtown (West Central, Downtown) - Full details including details, pictures, video, Email and Phone contact information can be found at www.LiveInWestCentral.com. 5 Bedroom home in the very heart of Fort Wayne.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
12215 Glen Lake Drive
12215 Glen Lake Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4139 sqft
Partially furnished home with finished walkout basement and full bar on waterfront lot with two car attached grage .

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Frances Slocum
2130 Vance Avenue
2130 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
2073 sqft
OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West Central
818 Rockhill Street Street
818 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 818 Rockhill Street Street in Fort Wayne. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4002 E Saddle Dr
4002 East Saddle Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1373 sqft
4002 E Saddle Dr Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath in Mature SWACS neighborhood - This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath is great home for starting a family and getting established in Allen county's premier school district.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6030 Cheswick Cove
6030 Cheswick Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
COMMING SOON 3 bedroom 2 bath Beautiful Ranch with New Updates - A well maintained ranch with comfortable first floor living in a very nice neighborhood. Great room with large fire place. Newly installed sliding glass door.

July 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Wayne rents held steady over the past month

Fort Wayne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fort Wayne stand at $613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $779 for a two-bedroom. Fort Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Wayne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Fort Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fort Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $779 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fort Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Fort Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

