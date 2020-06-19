All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road

5450 Kinzie Ct · (833) 231-9623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,339

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,414

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight limit. Ask our on-site staff about breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Attached 2 car garage with every home. Guest parking available. Garage lot.
Storage Details: 2 car attached garage available for storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road have any available units?
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,339. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road have?
Some of Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road offers parking.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road have a pool?
No, Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road has accessible units.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road has units with dishwashers.
