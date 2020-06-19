Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight limit. Ask our on-site staff about breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Attached 2 car garage with every home. Guest parking available. Garage lot.
Storage Details: 2 car attached garage available for storage.