Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Wayne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$865
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,047
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
15 Units Available
Brookside-Parkerdale
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$757
970 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
15 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Chapel Oaks
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1035 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
160 Units Available
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
993 sqft
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$630
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Northside
3117 Oswego Avenue
3117 Oswego Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$830
1336 sqft
Charming cape cod. Appliances included. Clean and well cared for. 2/3 bedroom, 1 full bath. Gas forced heat with central air. Master bedroom is on main floor. 1 car detached garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5726 Fox Mill Run
5726 Fox Mill Run, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
5726 Fox Mill Run Available 09/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management - This is a very large 4 bedroom house located off Wheelock Road. Through the front door is the foyer and immediately to the left is the den.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
7905 Shady Lake Ct
7905 Shady Lake Court, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4800 sqft
Perfect short to mid-term rental! Located in the HEART of Downtown Indy, where EVERYTHING is nearby. Off-street parking is available in well-lit lot. Unit is 20 minutes to Castleton & 25 minutes to Fishers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Springwood/Orchard Woods
1024 Cherry Blossom Lane
1024 Cherryblossom Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1275 sqft
Charming ranch with many updates and street appeal. Three bedrooms, family room, living room, fenced yard, two car garage, gas forced air and central air.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Park
2920 Barnhart Avenue
2920 Barnhart Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1120 sqft
Available August 1 (currently occupied). Conveniently located! All neutral paint, carpet and flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9628 Knoll Creek Cove
9628 Knoll Creek Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
9628 Knoll Creek Cove Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in Southwest Neighborhood - 3 bedroom ranch in The Shores of Rock Creek features cathedral ceiling in great room and eat-in kitchen, corner natural wood-burning brick fireplace in great

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
7035 Saxton Run
7035 Saxton Run, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1868 sqft
7035 Saxton Run Available 08/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a beautiful, very large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located Northeast off Rothman and Maplecrest Roads.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northcrest
5225 Riviera Dr.
5225 Riviera Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
- You will find this gem in a north subdivision! 3 bedroom ranch, fireplace, central air, new interior paint, new concrete driveway, fenced yard with 1 car garage! (RLNE4903207)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwood Fairway
4631 West Jefferson Blvd
4631 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
1217 sqft
**Available Now**Three bedroom home with large yard near Jefferson Pointe! - Come see this adorable 3 bedroom home in walking distance from Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. Features a one car detached garage and a work/storage shed.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley
10904 Sandpiper Cove
10904 Sandpiper Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1532 sqft
Custom executive villa in the Isles of Pine Valley. Open concept with split bedroom floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Wayne, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Wayne apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

