/
/
/
University of Saint Francis of Fort Wayne, Indiana
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:45 AM
16 Apartments For Rent Near University of Saint Francis of Fort Wayne, Indiana
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$650
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
1 of 76
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Central
441 Brackenridge
441 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2068 sqft
5 Bedroom Home in the very core of Downtown (West Central, Downtown) - Full details including details, pictures, video, Email and Phone contact information can be found at www.LiveInWestCentral.com. 5 Bedroom home in the very heart of Fort Wayne.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Spy Run
612 Prospect Ave
612 Prospect Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$885
2100 sqft
- Large 4/5 bedroom with 2 full baths on basement on the north side! Handicap accessible. newer windows, huge family room with laminate flooring, double deck on back. Central air and off street parking! (RLNE3775888)
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Fairway
4631 West Jefferson Blvd
4631 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
1217 sqft
**Available Now**Three bedroom home with large yard near Jefferson Pointe! - Come see this adorable 3 bedroom home in walking distance from Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. Features a one car detached garage and a work/storage shed.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Nebraska
1215 Sinclair Street
1215 Sinclair Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1380 sqft
1215 Sinclair Street - Beautiful Three Bedroom Home! UPCOMING! *CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME* - This three bedroom house off of Sinclair Street is a home that you don't want to miss out on! This home features three bedrooms, 1.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Northside
3117 Oswego Avenue
3117 Oswego Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$830
1336 sqft
Charming cape cod. Appliances included. Clean and well cared for. 2/3 bedroom, 1 full bath. Gas forced heat with central air. Master bedroom is on main floor. 1 car detached garage.
1 of 29
Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
4826 Mount Sinyala Crossover
4826 Mount Sinyala Crossover, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2556 sqft
4826 Mount Sinyala Crossover Available 05/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a very large, beautiful 4 bedroom house located off Leesburg Road.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton
917 High St
917 High Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1550 sqft
3 BR Townhouse Near Downtown - Two-story, townhouse Located near downtown Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water utilities. Pet friendly; restrictions apply No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4153645)
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Poplar
2152 Fox Avenue
2152 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
This home offers a large living room with picture window, a formal dining room, and large kitchen with lots of counter space. There is a 1/2 bath on the main floor.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
West Central
818 Rockhill Street Street
818 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 818 Rockhill Street Street in Fort Wayne. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
511 W Wayne Street
511 West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
890 sqft
Located on the second floor of a beautiful historical property in the heart of Downtown. This apartment boasts high ceilings in the master bedroom with french doors. Spacious eat in kitchen with washer and dryer located inside the apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
419 Spring st
419 Spring Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$655
- Looks like new! This 3 bedroom 2 story is a nice one! New flooring, newer windows, basement..close to the wells corridor!! (RLNE5932327)
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Creighton Home
2431 Fox Ave
2431 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1522 sqft
** SPECIAL ** $100 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT - 2 Story| 3 Bedroom | 1.
1 of 12
Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Bloomingdale
816 3rd Street
816 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$695
1120 sqft
- Great 3 bedroom 2 story home. New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout and new kitchen cabinets. On and off street parking. Sorry no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4494126)
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Northside
841 Columbia Avenue
841 Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$500
994 sqft
This is a one bedroom upstairs unit available for rent, it has a larger 16 x 13 living room, a good size 9 x 13 kitchen with an electric range and refrigerator. There is an extra 8 x 16 heated back room that can be used for office or storage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Taylor Street
2016 Lafontain St
2016 Lafontain Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$665
840 sqft
2016 Lafontain St - 2 bed 1 Bath HUGE Yard! - Home features a nice open layout for entertaining.