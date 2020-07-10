25 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
18 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,001
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$765
2 Bedrooms
$865
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,045
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
160 Units Available
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
993 sqft
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9628 Knoll Creek Cove
9628 Knoll Creek Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
9628 Knoll Creek Cove Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in Southwest Neighborhood - 3 bedroom ranch in The Shores of Rock Creek features cathedral ceiling in great room and eat-in kitchen, corner natural wood-burning brick fireplace in great

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Valley
10904 Sandpiper Cove
10904 Sandpiper Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1532 sqft
Custom executive villa in the Isles of Pine Valley. Open concept with split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
12215 Glen Lake Drive
12215 Glen Lake Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4139 sqft
Partially furnished home with finished walkout basement and full bar on waterfront lot with two car attached grage .

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Frances Slocum
2130 Vance Avenue
2130 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
2073 sqft
OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7039 Thamesford Drive
7039 Thamesford Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1298 sqft
For Rent Only (not for sale): 1298 SF condo. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, 1 Car Garage. HVAC and Hot Water Heater installed May 2017. This well-maintained home features a master suite with walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Northside
1318 Vance Avenue
1318 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
960 sqft
OCCUPIED- PHOTOS ARE BEFORE CURRENT RESIDENT MOVE IN! NOT AVAIL TIL EARLY/MID JULY. Well maintained -exceptional rental. You will be proud to call this 3BR /1 BA ranch your "home".

1 of 11

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Villas of the Marketplace
5633 Bluebird Court
5633 Bluebird Court, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom duplex available on quiet cul-de-sac. Convenient location to shopping, Purdue FW and Concordia Seminary. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace. Laundry is easy with in unit washer and dryer provided.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
511 W Wayne Street
511 West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
890 sqft
Located on the second floor of a beautiful historical property in the heart of Downtown. This apartment boasts high ceilings in the master bedroom with french doors. Spacious eat in kitchen with washer and dryer located inside the apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
3901 Ravenscliff Place
3901 Ravens Cliff Place, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful cul-de-sac home located in Winterfield Addition backs up to an amazing park allowing for scenic views and tranquility. This 3 bedroom home offers an amazing value for SWAC school district.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6917 Amber Road
6917 Amber Road, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3018 sqft
Escape to the peaceful park like setting of this fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on full finished walkout basement. Park-like 2 acre wooded lot with creek and trails throughout. Enjoy the wildlife from the 300 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Wayne

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
9625 Angelini Dr
9625 Angelini Drive, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2335 sqft
**Coming Soon July 15th**One Year Old Beautiful 4 Bedroom Lancia Build Completely Upgraded! - A MUST SEE four bedroom 2 story executive rental in the coveted SouthWest Allen County School District.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1903 Worthington Dr
1903 Worthington Drive, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3780 sqft
~Immaculate 4bedroom 4.5 Bath~ Won't Last Long** - High tech home. Northwest Allen county school district, highly sought after . Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms lots of storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Wayne

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14933 Knobcone Ct
14933 Knobcone Court, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
4bed! 2.5 bath! 3 car garage! **Coming Soon in July 6th** - This house is only 15 years old and is a great home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1108 Southerly Point
1108 Southerly Court, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2554 sqft
Spacious Ranch 3bed/2.5bath home with beautiful wooded view. - **COMING SOON JULY 15!!** Must see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home with a beautiful view of a horse pasture and a country feel.

July 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Wayne rents held steady over the past month

Fort Wayne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fort Wayne stand at $613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $779 for a two-bedroom. Fort Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Wayne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,227; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,147, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.9%).
    • Fort Wayne, Bloomington, and South Bend have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.3%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Fort Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fort Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $779 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fort Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Fort Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

