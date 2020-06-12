74 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Chapel Oaks
13 Units Available
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$690
1035 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
32 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Fort Wayne
19 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1638 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoagland Masterson
1 Unit Available
326 W Butler St
326 West Butler Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
992 sqft
Section 8 OK! - Ranch |3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 992 Sqft | Washer & Dryer hook up Appliances Included: Stove & Refrigerator Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small only 20 lbs and under (Pet

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4305 Spatz Ave.
4305 Spatz Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$655
- Cute 3 bedroom cape cod! Bonus room could be 4th bedroom or office! newer windows, hardwood or laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bath! (RLNE5848612)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
LaRez
1 Unit Available
526 E Taber St
526 East Taber Street, Fort Wayne, IN
Section 8 OK! - 2 Story |5 Bedroom | 2 Bath | 1800 Sqft | Basement | Garage Appliances Included: Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: NO (RLNE5845215)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
661 High St
661 High Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$785
1496 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 2 Story| 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 1496 Sqft | Basement Appliances Included: Refrigerator & Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small only (Pet Restrictions Apply) Please call office for

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7506 W. Jefferson Blvd
7506 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1764 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom in Very Desirable area for Only $1100 month!! - Welcome Home! Located in Southwest Fort Wayne, highly sought after school district. This 3 bedroom sits on a very spacious wooded lot with an outdoor fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Terrace-Belmont
1 Unit Available
5425 Webster St
5425 Webster Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$599
900 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom Ranch $600 a month!! - Come check out this cute single family home today! Clean, Fresh new paint and carpet! Electric washer/dryer hook ups, fridge, and stove/oven. Great location near the park, library and shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Wayne
1 Unit Available
940 Cottage Ave
940 Cottage Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$625
942 sqft
- 2 Story | 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 942 Sqft | Basement | Appliances Included: Stove (Refrigerator not provided) Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small pets(Pet Restrictions Apply) Please call

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1421 Third St
1421 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$645
1300 sqft
3 BR House - 3 bedroom house Appliances included: refrigerator, stove Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and water utilities New carpet Not pet friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE5735147)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4225 Holton Avenue
4225 Holton Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
4225 Holton Ave. - ALL NEW REMODELED Three Bedroom Home! Available Soon *SHOWABLE* - Ranch style three bedroom/one bath home located off of Holton Avenue.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxford
1 Unit Available
2725 Reed St.
2725 Reed Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$620
- Nice 3 bedroom 2 story on a basement! Some new laminate and carpet, dining room, new interior paint. Nice woodwork and large bathroom! washer/dryer hookups. (RLNE4960674)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxford
1 Unit Available
3718 Oliver St
3718 Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$674
1248 sqft
**Coming Soon June 30th** Spacious 3 bedroom home for $674 a month!! - Large porch, fresh paint, very clean. Spacious bedrooms, and a big bathroom. Appliances included-Stove & Fridge. Off street parking. Pets are ok no aggressive breeds. No smoking.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
4919 Collbran Dr
4919 Collbran Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
Single Family Home in Arlington Park (4 BR, 2.5 BA) - Single Family Home in Arlington Park (4 BR, 2.5 BA) (RLNE4827230)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4646 Weisser Park Ave.
4646 Weisser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$635
- Come take a look at this 3 bedroom ranch on basement! Some new windows, new paint, all new flooring, new doors, some new kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom! 1 car detached garage finishes this one! (RLNE4795666)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kyle Road
1 Unit Available
3407 S Cedar Crest Circle
3407 South Cedar Crest Circle, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$760
3407 S Cedar Crest Circle - Small 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located in a quite neighborhood. This property is perfect of a start up home for a small family. This property has a fenced in back yard with shed, off street parking, stove, and refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Highlands
1 Unit Available
2101 N Highlands Blvd
2101 North Highlands Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$985
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom House - Cape Cod |3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 1440 Sqft | Basement | Garage Appliances Included: Refrigerator & Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: NO No Pets Allowed (RLNE4627138)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4832 S Hanna Street
4832 South Hanna Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
2200 sqft
4832 S Hanna Street Available 06/30/20 New Listing - Spacious 3 bedroom home with new carpet throughout. Washer/dryer hook up off the kitchen. Bathroom is upstairs. Enjoy Central AC for those hot summer days.

Fort Wayne rents declined slightly over the past month

Fort Wayne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Wayne stand at $613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $779 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Wayne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fort Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Fort Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $779 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Fort Wayne.
    • While Fort Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fort Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

