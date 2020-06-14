Apartment List
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$959
824 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$896
749 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Brookside-Parkerdale
18 Units Available
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
637 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chapel Oaks
13 Units Available
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
592 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
33 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$985
842 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Fort Wayne
15 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$860
890 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Last updated April 16 at 09:55pm
Downtown Fort Wayne
Contact for Availability
City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
784 sqft
Be the first to live in these apartments that feature underground parking, a dog park, a rooftop courtyard, a grilling patio and granite countertops. Mere blocks from downtown, between Jefferson Boulevard and Brackenridge Street.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Poplar
1 Unit Available
2102 Fox Ave
2102 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
1000 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhouse near downtown and the Broadway Corridor - Located a few minutes from downtown this spacious townhouse in the Historic Fox Homestead features private entry with foyer, living room, kitchen with custom cabinets, and half

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Northside
1 Unit Available
841 Columbia Avenue
841 Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$500
994 sqft
This is a one bedroom upstairs unit available for rent, it has a larger 16 x 13 living room, a good size 9 x 13 kitchen with an electric range and refrigerator. There is an extra 8 x 16 heated back room that can be used for office or storage.

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Wayne rents declined slightly over the past month

Fort Wayne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Wayne stand at $613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $779 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Wayne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fort Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Fort Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $779 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Fort Wayne.
    • While Fort Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fort Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

