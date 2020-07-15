Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:13 AM
11 Apartments For Rent Near IPFW
17 Units Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$650
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
1 Unit Available
Frances Slocum
2130 Vance Avenue
2130 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
2073 sqft
OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Park
2920 Barnhart Avenue
2920 Barnhart Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1120 sqft
Available August 1 (currently occupied). Conveniently located! All neutral paint, carpet and flooring.
1 Unit Available
Northcrest
5225 Riviera Dr.
5225 Riviera Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
- You will find this gem in a north subdivision! 3 bedroom ranch, fireplace, central air, new interior paint, new concrete driveway, fenced yard with 1 car garage! (RLNE4903207)
1 Unit Available
Spy Run
612 Prospect Ave
612 Prospect Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$885
2100 sqft
- Large 4/5 bedroom with 2 full baths on basement on the north side! Handicap accessible. newer windows, huge family room with laminate flooring, double deck on back. Central air and off street parking! (RLNE3775888)
1 Unit Available
Northside
3117 Oswego Avenue
3117 Oswego Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$830
1336 sqft
Charming cape cod. Appliances included. Clean and well cared for. 2/3 bedroom, 1 full bath. Gas forced heat with central air. Master bedroom is on main floor. 1 car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
Villas of the Marketplace
5633 Bluebird Court
5633 Bluebird Court, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom duplex available on quiet cul-de-sac. Convenient location to shopping, Purdue FW and Concordia Seminary. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace. Laundry is easy with in unit washer and dryer provided.
1 Unit Available
North Anthony
1715 Columbia Avenue
1715 Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Freshly painted interior. New kitchen with new range, dishwasher and microwave. Remodeled bathroom. New vinyl wood look flooring throughout. All new window blinds. Carport in rear of home. New central air unit. Covered front porch.
1 Unit Available
Northside
1318 Vance Avenue
1318 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
960 sqft
OCCUPIED- PHOTOS ARE BEFORE CURRENT RESIDENT MOVE IN! NOT AVAIL TIL EARLY/MID JULY. Well maintained -exceptional rental. You will be proud to call this 3BR /1 BA ranch your "home".
1 Unit Available
Northside
841 Columbia Avenue
841 Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$500
994 sqft
This is a one bedroom upstairs unit available for rent, it has a larger 16 x 13 living room, a good size 9 x 13 kitchen with an electric range and refrigerator. There is an extra 8 x 16 heated back room that can be used for office or storage.