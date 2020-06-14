Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

50 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN with garage

Fort Wayne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$896
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$957
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
33 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$985
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Fort Wayne
16 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$655
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.
1 of 5

Last updated April 16 at 09:55pm
Downtown Fort Wayne
Contact for Availability
City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$875
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1130 sqft
Be the first to live in these apartments that feature underground parking, a dog park, a rooftop courtyard, a grilling patio and granite countertops. Mere blocks from downtown, between Jefferson Boulevard and Brackenridge Street.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7616 West Jefferson Boulevard
7616 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,374
1850 sqft
Welcome to your new Oasis... Right wing of home has 3 bed/1 bath. Heart of the home has a Huge Living room with a large Brick fireplace shared by the eat in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1918 Bayer Avenue
1918 Bayer Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1254 sqft
New Listing!!! - Cute two bedroom home with 2 full baths in a quiet neighborhood. Bedroom that is upstairs has wood flooring and is spacious. Close to Lakeside Park. Sorry no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4756963)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Highlands
1 Unit Available
2101 N Highlands Blvd
2101 North Highlands Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$985
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom House - Cape Cod |3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 1440 Sqft | Basement | Garage Appliances Included: Refrigerator & Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: NO No Pets Allowed (RLNE4627138)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4646 Weisser Park Ave.
4646 Weisser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$635
- Come take a look at this 3 bedroom ranch on basement! Some new windows, new paint, all new flooring, new doors, some new kitchen cabinets, updated bathroom! 1 car detached garage finishes this one! (RLNE4795666)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood Fairway
1 Unit Available
4631 West Jefferson Blvd
4631 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
1217 sqft
**Coming Soon in June**Three bedroom home with large yard near Jefferson Pointe! - Come see this adorable 3 bedroom home in walking distance from Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. Features a one car detached garage and a work/storage shed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LaRez
1 Unit Available
526 E Taber St
526 East Taber Street, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$975
1800 sqft
Section 8 OK! - 2 Story |5 Bedroom | 2 Bath | 1800 Sqft | Basement | Garage Appliances Included: Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: NO (RLNE5845215)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7506 W. Jefferson Blvd
7506 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1764 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom in Very Desirable area for Only $1100 month!! - Welcome Home! Located in Southwest Fort Wayne, highly sought after school district. This 3 bedroom sits on a very spacious wooded lot with an outdoor fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodmark
1 Unit Available
5110 Woodmark Dr.
5110 Woodmark Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
Condo for rent by Capital Property Management - This beautiful condo offers minimalistic living at an affordable price! Upon entering through the front door you will ascend to the living area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3027 Limerick Place
3027 Limerick Place, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1292 sqft
Nice rental home in Northwest Allen County Schools. Three bedrooms, two baths. All appliances included. Fenced yard. Will consider pets with breed restrictions and additional non-refundable pet fee.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bellair
1 Unit Available
2705 Nordholme Avenue
2705 Nordholme Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
ASAP POSSESSION! Brand new neutral plush carpeting throughout! CUTE CUTE CUTE- this home has had numerous updates in the past-- new siding, ENERGY EFFICIENT ez- to clean windows, updated kitchen & eating area smallw/ bar space for bar stools.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Central
1 Unit Available
1130 Rockhill Street
1130 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1174 sqft
Rental home in the heart of Downtown. Two bedroom house just a few blocks from the Tin Caps stadium.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Frances Slocum
1 Unit Available
2130 Vance Avenue
2130 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
2073 sqft
OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Central
1 Unit Available
818 Rockhill Street Street
818 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 818 Rockhill Street Street in Fort Wayne. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

