/
/
/
downtown fort wayne
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
72 Apartments for rent in Downtown Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne, IN
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
20 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$630
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
511 W Wayne Street
511 West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
890 sqft
Located on the second floor of a beautiful historical property in the heart of Downtown. This apartment boasts high ceilings in the master bedroom with french doors. Spacious eat in kitchen with washer and dryer located inside the apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Fort Wayne
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1035 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
917 High St
917 High Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1550 sqft
3 BR Townhouse Near Downtown - Two-story, townhouse Located near downtown Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water utilities. Pet friendly; restrictions apply No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4153645)
1 of 76
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
441 Brackenridge
441 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2068 sqft
5 Bedroom Home in the very core of Downtown (West Central, Downtown) - Full details including details, pictures, video, Email and Phone contact information can be found at www.LiveInWestCentral.com. 5 Bedroom home in the very heart of Fort Wayne.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
818 Rockhill Street Street
818 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 818 Rockhill Street Street in Fort Wayne. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1129 Lewis
1129 E Lewis St, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$705
- Its a 4 bedroom on lewis! split floor plan, 3 bedrooms up and large master down. eat in kitchen, some new windows, new laminate flooring with washer/dryer hookups on main floor! basement is off side of home. (RLNE5725851)
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2431 Fox Ave
2431 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1522 sqft
** SPECIAL ** $100 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT - 2 Story| 3 Bedroom | 1.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
612 Prospect Ave
612 Prospect Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$885
2100 sqft
- Large 4/5 bedroom with 2 full baths on basement on the north side! Handicap accessible. newer windows, huge family room with laminate flooring, double deck on back. Central air and off street parking! (RLNE3775888)
1 of 12
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
816 3rd Street
816 3rd Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$695
1120 sqft
- Great 3 bedroom 2 story home. New carpet and vinyl flooring throughout and new kitchen cabinets. On and off street parking. Sorry no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4494126)
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1215 Sinclair Street
1215 Sinclair Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1380 sqft
1215 Sinclair Street - Beautiful Three Bedroom Home! UPCOMING! *CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME* - This three bedroom house off of Sinclair Street is a home that you don't want to miss out on! This home features three bedrooms, 1.
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
841 Columbia Avenue
841 Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$500
994 sqft
This is a one bedroom upstairs unit available for rent, it has a larger 16 x 13 living room, a good size 9 x 13 kitchen with an electric range and refrigerator. There is an extra 8 x 16 heated back room that can be used for office or storage.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Fort Wayne
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$865
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4305 Spatz Ave.
4305 Spatz Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$655
- Cute 3 bedroom cape cod! Bonus room could be 4th bedroom or office! newer windows, hardwood or laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bath! (RLNE5848612)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
940 Cottage Ave
940 Cottage Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$625
942 sqft
- 2 Story | 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 942 Sqft | Basement | Appliances Included: Stove (Refrigerator not provided) Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small pets(Pet Restrictions Apply) Please call
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
320 W Oakdale Drive
320 West Oakdale Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
320 W Oakdale Drive - Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This property offers a wonderful kitchen, beautiful flooring through out the house.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Cherry Blossom Lane
1024 Cherryblossom Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1275 sqft
Charming ranch with many updates and street appeal. Three bedrooms, family room, living room, fenced yard, two car garage, gas forced air and central air.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Barnhart Avenue
2920 Barnhart Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1120 sqft
Available August 1 (currently occupied). Conveniently located! All neutral paint, carpet and flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2016 Lafontain St
2016 Lafontain Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$665
840 sqft
2016 Lafontain St - 2 bed 1 Bath HUGE Yard! - Home features a nice open layout for entertaining.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5225 Riviera Dr.
5225 Riviera Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
- You will find this gem in a north subdivision! 3 bedroom ranch, fireplace, central air, new interior paint, new concrete driveway, fenced yard with 1 car garage! (RLNE4903207)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2922 Manford St
2922 Manford Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1352 sqft
Section 8 OK! - 2 Story House| 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 1352 Sqft | Basement | Appliances Included: Stove (Refrigerator not provided) Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small only (Pet Restrictions
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4631 West Jefferson Blvd
4631 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
1217 sqft
**Available Now**Three bedroom home with large yard near Jefferson Pointe! - Come see this adorable 3 bedroom home in walking distance from Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. Features a one car detached garage and a work/storage shed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2929 Lillie Street
2929 Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1344 sqft
New Listing!! - This is a 3 bedroom home that it right next to a Church. New windows and flooring throughout. Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry no pets allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906732)