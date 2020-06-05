Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible dog park cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.