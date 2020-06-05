All apartments in Fort Wayne
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road

4021 Frost Grass Dr · (833) 892-2381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get up to 1 month free!*
Location

4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Sandalwood-1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Rosewood-1

$1,568

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/person over 18
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative processing fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: 1 or 2-car garage included. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road have any available units?
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road have?
Some of Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road is offering the following rent specials: Get up to 1 month free!*
Is Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road offers parking.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road have a pool?
No, Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road has accessible units.
Does Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road has units with dishwashers.
