Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/person over 18
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative processing fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: 1 or 2-car garage included. Garage lot.