34 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN with balcony

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
33 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$985
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chapel Oaks
13 Units Available
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1035 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$896
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$941
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Fort Wayne
19 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$655
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated April 16 at 09:55pm
Downtown Fort Wayne
Contact for Availability
City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$875
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1130 sqft
Be the first to live in these apartments that feature underground parking, a dog park, a rooftop courtyard, a grilling patio and granite countertops. Mere blocks from downtown, between Jefferson Boulevard and Brackenridge Street.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodmark
1 Unit Available
5110 Woodmark Dr.
5110 Woodmark Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
Condo for rent by Capital Property Management - This beautiful condo offers minimalistic living at an affordable price! Upon entering through the front door you will ascend to the living area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxford
1 Unit Available
3718 Oliver St
3718 Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$674
1248 sqft
**Coming Soon June 30th** Spacious 3 bedroom home for $674 a month!! - Large porch, fresh paint, very clean. Spacious bedrooms, and a big bathroom. Appliances included-Stove & Fridge. Off street parking. Pets are ok no aggressive breeds. No smoking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kyle Road
1 Unit Available
3407 S Cedar Crest Circle
3407 South Cedar Crest Circle, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$760
3407 S Cedar Crest Circle - Small 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located in a quite neighborhood. This property is perfect of a start up home for a small family. This property has a fenced in back yard with shed, off street parking, stove, and refrigerator.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poplar
1 Unit Available
2152 Fox Ave
2152 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
Newly remodelled 3bd 1.5 bath **Coming Soon June 18th** - This home offers a large living room with picture window, a formal dining room, and large kitchen with lots of counter space. There is a 1/2 bath on the main floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1726 Tecumseh St
1726 Tecumseh Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$724
1280 sqft
**Coming Soon June** 3 bed 1.5 bath close to Downtown Fort Wayne - Come see this 2 story, 3 bedroom 1 bath home close to downtown. Home features large windows, living room, dining room, kitchen, unfinished basement and covered front porch.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Indian Village
1 Unit Available
3930 Indian Hills Drive
3930 Indian Hills Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - Here we have a charming, 4 bedroom ranch home set on a large lot in the beautiful Indian Village Neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
1732 1/2 Short Street
1732 1/2 Short St, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$400
700 sqft
Side by Side duplex with full appliances stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 bedrooms and bath up, (shower only no tub) living room and kitchen on main level, washer dryer and storage in basement. Large porch.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2220 Dunkelberg Rd - HOME # 110
2220 Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
1076 sqft
Ser# 5566 Model #32B A/C-W1G5834166 From Museums of Art and History, to magnificent Zoos, Science Centers, and Botanical Conservatories; our historical community sits among some of Fort Wayne's most incredible sites. Visit us today!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Frances Slocum
1 Unit Available
2130 Vance Avenue
2130 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
2073 sqft
OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4002 E Saddle Dr
4002 East Saddle Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1373 sqft
4002 E Saddle Dr Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath in Mature SWACS neighborhood - This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath is great home for starting a family and getting established in Allen county's premier school district.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6030 Cheswick Cove
6030 Cheswick Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
COMMING SOON 3 bedroom 2 bath Beautiful Ranch with New Updates - A well maintained ranch with comfortable first floor living in a very nice neighborhood. Great room with large fire place. Newly installed sliding glass door.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Wayne, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Wayne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

