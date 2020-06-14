Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN with gym

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$896
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$957
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
33 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$985
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Brookside-Parkerdale
18 Units Available
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$757
970 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Fort Wayne
16 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$655
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
1 of 5

Last updated April 16 at 09:55pm
Downtown Fort Wayne
Contact for Availability
City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$875
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1130 sqft
Be the first to live in these apartments that feature underground parking, a dog park, a rooftop courtyard, a grilling patio and granite countertops. Mere blocks from downtown, between Jefferson Boulevard and Brackenridge Street.
1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
215 Davis Road
215 Davis Road, Ossian, IN
Studio
$3,400
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
*** Assisted Living Community Offers 7 Private Studio Apartments for Lease * All the Comforts of Home in a Private Studio Apartment * Each Studio Apartment Includes: Handicap Accessible, Kitchenette with Full Size Refrigerator, Private Bath with
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fort Wayne, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fort Wayne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

