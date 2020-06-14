Apartment List
/
IN
/
fort wayne
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Wayne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$896
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$957
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
33 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$985
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Fort Wayne
16 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$655
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Central
1 Unit Available
441 Brackenridge
441 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2068 sqft
5 Bedroom Home in the very core of Downtown (West Central, Downtown) - Full details including details, pictures, video, Email and Phone contact information can be found at www.LiveInWestCentral.com. 5 Bedroom home in the very heart of Fort Wayne.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
1918 Bayer Avenue
1918 Bayer Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1254 sqft
New Listing!!! - Cute two bedroom home with 2 full baths in a quiet neighborhood. Bedroom that is upstairs has wood flooring and is spacious. Close to Lakeside Park. Sorry no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4756963)

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4002 E Saddle Dr
4002 East Saddle Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1373 sqft
4002 E Saddle Dr Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath in Mature SWACS neighborhood - This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath is great home for starting a family and getting established in Allen county's premier school district.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
537 Congress Ave
537 Congress Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$655
- Nice 3 bedroom ranch, laminate flooring, newer windows, some hardwood floors\, large rooms! one car detached garage. (RLNE3801258)

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Nebraska
1 Unit Available
1215 Sinclair Street
1215 Sinclair Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1380 sqft
1215 Sinclair Street - Beautiful Three Bedroom Home! UPCOMING! *CANNOT BE VIEWED AT THIS TIME* - This three bedroom house off of Sinclair Street is a home that you don't want to miss out on! This home features three bedrooms, 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
12215 Glen Lake Drive
12215 Glen Lake Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4139 sqft
Partially furnished home with finished walkout basement and full bar on waterfront lot with two car attached grage .

1 of 6

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4130 Avondale Dr.
4130 Avondale Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$555
892 sqft
- Great 2 bedroom on good basement. Beautiful hardwood floors!.. central air, fenced yard, 2 car detached garage, new windows and new roof! Deposit TBD with complete and approved application. (RLNE4597545)

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Lafayette Place
1 Unit Available
4434 Lafayette St
4434 Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$565
- 2 bedroom 2 story with basement. Natural hardwood floors, NEW carpet, NEW windows, UPDATED PLUMBING fenced yard, offstreet parking..very well maintained property! Deposit TBD with complete and approved application. (RLNE2690069)
Results within 1 mile of Fort Wayne

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8401 SCHWARTZ RD
8401 Schwartz Road, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4200 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Exec home on 7.5 Acres, Yard services included - Property Id: 161090 All outdoor maintenance, mowing, snow removal, trash pick-up INCLUDED. Ultra-efficient Series 7 WaterFurnace Geothermal Heat/AC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Wayne, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Wayne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Fort Wayne 1 BedroomsFort Wayne 2 BedroomsFort Wayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Wayne 3 BedroomsFort Wayne Apartments with Balcony
Fort Wayne Apartments with GarageFort Wayne Apartments with GymFort Wayne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Wayne Apartments with ParkingFort Wayne Apartments with Pool
Fort Wayne Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Wayne Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Wayne Luxury PlacesFort Wayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Elkhart, INMarion, INHuntington, IN
Warsaw, INColdwater, MI
Wabash, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort Wayne

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneHuntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion