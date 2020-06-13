69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Fort Wayne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$896
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$941
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
33 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$985
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Chapel Oaks
13 Units Available
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1035 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Brookside-Parkerdale
18 Units Available
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$757
970 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Fort Wayne
18 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$655
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated April 16 at 09:55pm
Downtown Fort Wayne
Contact for Availability
City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$875
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1130 sqft
Be the first to live in these apartments that feature underground parking, a dog park, a rooftop courtyard, a grilling patio and granite countertops. Mere blocks from downtown, between Jefferson Boulevard and Brackenridge Street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxford
1 Unit Available
3718 Oliver St
3718 Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$674
1248 sqft
**Coming Soon June 30th** Spacious 3 bedroom home for $674 a month!! - Large porch, fresh paint, very clean. Spacious bedrooms, and a big bathroom. Appliances included-Stove & Fridge. Off street parking. Pets are ok no aggressive breeds. No smoking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poplar
1 Unit Available
2152 Fox Ave
2152 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1280 sqft
Newly remodelled 3bd 1.5 bath **Coming Soon June 18th** - This home offers a large living room with picture window, a formal dining room, and large kitchen with lots of counter space. There is a 1/2 bath on the main floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lafayette Place
1 Unit Available
4507 Wilmette St
4507 Wilmette Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom House - Ranch| 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 1000 Sqft | Appliances Included: Refrigerator & Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small only (Pet Restrictions Apply) Please call office for

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4225 Holton Avenue
4225 Holton Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
4225 Holton Ave. - ALL NEW REMODELED Three Bedroom Home! Available Soon *SHOWABLE* - Ranch style three bedroom/one bath home located off of Holton Avenue.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Wayne
1 Unit Available
940 Cottage Ave
940 Cottage Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$625
942 sqft
- 2 Story | 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 942 Sqft | Basement | Appliances Included: Stove (Refrigerator not provided) Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small pets(Pet Restrictions Apply) Please call

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxford
1 Unit Available
2938 Lillie
2938 Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$545
904 sqft
- Really nice 2 bedroom ranch on partially finished basement! large kitchen, new flooring, new interior paint! Deposit to be determined with approved application. (RLNE3552259)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Calhoun Place
1 Unit Available
112 W. Branning Ave.
112 West Branning Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$595
799 sqft
112 W Branning Ave - Cute Two Bedroom Home *Upcoming* (NOT SHOWABLE) - This two bedroom home is located off of W. Branning Ave.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kyle Road
1 Unit Available
3407 S Cedar Crest Circle
3407 South Cedar Crest Circle, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$760
3407 S Cedar Crest Circle - Small 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located in a quite neighborhood. This property is perfect of a start up home for a small family. This property has a fenced in back yard with shed, off street parking, stove, and refrigerator.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
710 E Rudisill Blvd
710 East Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 2 Story | 3 Bedroom | 1.5 Bath | 1244 Sqft | Basement | Appliances Included: Refrigerator & Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: NO No Pets Allowed (RLNE4860874)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Highlands
1 Unit Available
2101 N Highlands Blvd
2101 North Highlands Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$985
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom House - Cape Cod |3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 1440 Sqft | Basement | Garage Appliances Included: Refrigerator & Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: NO No Pets Allowed (RLNE4627138)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fort Wayne, IN

Finding an apartment in Fort Wayne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

