30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Chapel Oaks
13 Units Available
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$630
775 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$961
1067 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1130 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
32 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$959
1088 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Fort Wayne
19 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Brookside-Parkerdale
18 Units Available
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$757
970 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$804
948 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.
Last updated April 16 at 09:55pm
Downtown Fort Wayne
Contact for Availability
City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1130 sqft
Be the first to live in these apartments that feature underground parking, a dog park, a rooftop courtyard, a grilling patio and granite countertops. Mere blocks from downtown, between Jefferson Boulevard and Brackenridge Street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodmark
1 Unit Available
5110 Woodmark Dr.
5110 Woodmark Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
Condo for rent by Capital Property Management - This beautiful condo offers minimalistic living at an affordable price! Upon entering through the front door you will ascend to the living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Calhoun Place
1 Unit Available
112 W. Branning Ave.
112 West Branning Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$595
799 sqft
112 W Branning Ave - Cute Two Bedroom Home *Upcoming* (NOT SHOWABLE) - This two bedroom home is located off of W. Branning Ave.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oxford
1 Unit Available
2938 Lillie
2938 Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$545
904 sqft
- Really nice 2 bedroom ranch on partially finished basement! large kitchen, new flooring, new interior paint! Deposit to be determined with approved application. (RLNE3552259)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfield Terrace-Belmont
1 Unit Available
4917 Webster St
4917 Webster Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$545
- Really cute 2 bedroom ranch on a basement...Laminate flooring, updated bath, large kitchen with a fenced yard! ..close to schools and shopping. (RLNE3531928)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4835 Bowser Av.
4835 Bowser Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$525
- Cute 2 bedroom ranch! new windows, new flooring, central air, nice shed, new paint! Deposit to be determined with approved application. (RLNE2746749)

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
1732 1/2 Short Street
1732 1/2 Short St, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$400
700 sqft
Side by Side duplex with full appliances stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. 2 bedrooms and bath up, (shower only no tub) living room and kitchen on main level, washer dryer and storage in basement. Large porch.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Central
1 Unit Available
1130 Rockhill Street
1130 Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1174 sqft
Rental home in the heart of Downtown. Two bedroom house just a few blocks from the Tin Caps stadium.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Frances Slocum
1 Unit Available
2130 Vance Avenue
2130 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
2073 sqft
OPEN HOUSE - Monday, May 25th 1-2 PM. Tuesday, May 26th 5-6 PM. '05 beauty - Over 2,000 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7039 Thamesford Drive
7039 Thamesford Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1298 sqft
For Rent Only (not for sale): 1298 SF condo. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, 1 Car Garage. HVAC and Hot Water Heater installed May 2017. This well-maintained home features a master suite with walk-in closet.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Villas of the Marketplace
1 Unit Available
5633 Bluebird Court
5633 Bluebird Court, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom duplex available on quiet cul-de-sac. Convenient location to shopping, Purdue FW and Concordia Seminary. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace. Laundry is easy with in unit washer and dryer provided.

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Wayne rents declined slightly over the past month

Fort Wayne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Wayne stand at $613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $779 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Wayne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fort Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Fort Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $779 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Fort Wayne.
    • While Fort Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fort Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

