9950 Spring Mill Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Have you ever wanted to live in an elegant, historic estate? Now is your chance to lease a stunning 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom Tudor Estate. This sprawling estate in located on almost 45 acres of serene gardens, large mature trees, Williams creek, and expansive views. Attention to detail is found throughout including a Grand Foyer, Elegant Dining Room, Kitchen featuring a full Prep Kitchen/Butler's Kitchen, Formal Living Room, 3 grand fireplaces, impressive library/office, 4+ car garage, Master Bedroom Suite with a view, In-Law Suite on the main level, a workout room and soo much more. The estate also features a huge terrace with a large pool that has spectacular views of the estate, perfect for hosting parties! Includes all furniture.