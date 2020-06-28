All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 9950 Spring Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
9950 Spring Mill Road
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:08 AM

9950 Spring Mill Road

9950 Spring Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9950 Spring Mill Road, Carmel, IN 46290

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Have you ever wanted to live in an elegant, historic estate? Now is your chance to lease a stunning 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom Tudor Estate. This sprawling estate in located on almost 45 acres of serene gardens, large mature trees, Williams creek, and expansive views. Attention to detail is found throughout including a Grand Foyer, Elegant Dining Room, Kitchen featuring a full Prep Kitchen/Butler's Kitchen, Formal Living Room, 3 grand fireplaces, impressive library/office, 4+ car garage, Master Bedroom Suite with a view, In-Law Suite on the main level, a workout room and soo much more. The estate also features a huge terrace with a large pool that has spectacular views of the estate, perfect for hosting parties! Includes all furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 Spring Mill Road have any available units?
9950 Spring Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 9950 Spring Mill Road have?
Some of 9950 Spring Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 Spring Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
9950 Spring Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 Spring Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 9950 Spring Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 9950 Spring Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 9950 Spring Mill Road offers parking.
Does 9950 Spring Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9950 Spring Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 Spring Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 9950 Spring Mill Road has a pool.
Does 9950 Spring Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 9950 Spring Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 Spring Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9950 Spring Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9950 Spring Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9950 Spring Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis