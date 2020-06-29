424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Carmel Arts District- 4Bdrm Townhome built in 2007, beautiful home - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, multi-level condo, 2 car garage, open floor plan, hardwoods floors, built 2007, stainless steel appliances, french doors, two balconies, High-end living in Carmel's exciting Arts & Design District. Close to Monon and other great shopping and food destinations. Lots of natural light with windows and french doors on three walls, pets allowed under 15lbs. Dual Zoning. Students Welcome!!!



