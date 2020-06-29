All apartments in Carmel
Carmel, IN
424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4

424 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

424 West Main Street, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Carmel Arts District- 4Bdrm Townhome built in 2007, beautiful home - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, multi-level condo, 2 car garage, open floor plan, hardwoods floors, built 2007, stainless steel appliances, french doors, two balconies, High-end living in Carmel's exciting Arts & Design District. Close to Monon and other great shopping and food destinations. Lots of natural light with windows and french doors on three walls, pets allowed under 15lbs. Dual Zoning. Students Welcome!!!

(RLNE4507506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 have any available units?
424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 have?
Some of 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 currently offering any rent specials?
424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 is pet friendly.
Does 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 offer parking?
Yes, 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 offers parking.
Does 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 have a pool?
No, 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 does not have a pool.
Does 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 have accessible units?
No, 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 W. Main St, Apt 4A, Bldg 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
