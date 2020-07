Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

No showings until 6/15. Beautifully updated OPEN CONCEPT, two bedroom, two bath home in Carmel. Pictures do not do it justice. You will want to see this one! Master suite with huge walk-in shower. Second bedroom with access to bath. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances. Sunroom overlooks dual decks in landscaped back yard. You will want to call this one home.