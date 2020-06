Amenities

Look no further, this Condo has it all! This fantastic top floor one bedroom condo is complete with Central Air, Washer and Dryer in unit, Granite Counters, stainless appliances, newer windows. This vintage condo has beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and a large bay window. The Spacious Bedroom has a large walk-in closet with organization system. Flexible floor plan, private interior courtyard, and storage. Walk to train, shops, and restaurants. Cats ok.